Loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away at age 86 on 11/2/2020. She enjoyed spending time with family, playing games and baking. Survived by 2 sons, 3 daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband, LeRoy and grandaughter, Angie. Thanks to New Harmony Care Center for their loving care of Alzada and LeRoy in their later years. Gathering to be held on 11/30/2020 at 10AM at SIMPLE TRADITONS BY BRADSHAW, 488 Humboldt Ave., St. Paul. 651-767-9333