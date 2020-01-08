|
|
Was born Aug. 22, 1960 to Richard and Joan Aulich in South St. Paul MN. She was released from her earthly body early on the morning of Dec. 28, 2019. Amy will be remembered for her strong faith, indomitable spirit and fierce independence. She suffered with degenerative disc disease much of her life, and had multiple neck and back surgeries. She fought her condition with grace, toughness, hope, and the inevitable periods of despair. Her relationship with her Lord Jesus Christ was her mainstay. Amy lived in South St. Paul MN and North Dakota (Grand Forks, Hatton, and McVille). Her favorite place on this earth was Kabekona Lake where her parents built a welcoming home. She loved 1970's music, classical literature, and creative writing. She was a deft and informed conversationalist, and always able to argue her point. Service to be held Fri., Jan. 10, at 11:00AM, at Northern Peace Funeral Home, Walker, with visitation for an hour prior. Amy will be deeply missed by her twin sons, Adam and Aaron Ophaug, Staples; parents Richard and Joan and Aulich, Walker; spouse Raymond Pikarski, Hatton ND; sister Beth (Rob) Larson, Brainerd; brother Ted (Laurel) Aulich (Grand Forks); and her beloved canine companion Jack. Amy's care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, MN. www.northernpeace.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 8, 2020