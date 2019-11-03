Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
423 S. Fifth St.
Stillwater, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
423 S. Fifth St.
Stillwater, MN
1971 - 2019
Age 47 Of Stillwater Amy was born to Ronald and Karen Johnston November 30, 1971. The loving wife to Miguel, married for 24 years this November 4th. The wonderful mother of Emma, Harrison, Coleman, Maxwell, Mariam, Augustine "Gus" and Eloise Campbell. It makes us so sad to say, but it has to be said on October 30, 2019, our mother passed away. We are still unsure of the cause, but what we do know, is that she went to bed, and didn't wake up. Amy and Miguel's love was like no other, they fell in love when they met, and stayed in love. Together they built a life that only grew stronger over time. And with the love of their children and family that bond only got stronger and more unbreakable. With the love that Amy gave, and with her eternal words of wisdom and affirmation, she built an unstoppable team. A team that will face any challenge with grace and her guidance. If you knew our mother, you would know that she was very unusual. She didn't believe in doing things the way they are meant to be done. She did everything her own way. She was always with joy and a smile. Everywhere she went, and every chance she had, she could be heard saying her wonderfully and supportive catchphrase, "What can I do to help!!!" And without her, right now, the world is very sad but also with joy. As I see the people around me, now asking and begging to help our family. Our mother's love is everywhere and with everyone. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 423 S. Fifth St., Stillwater, MN 55082. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass at church. Burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery in Bayport.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019
