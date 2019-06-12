Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
TRANSFIGURATION CATHOLIC CHURCH
6133 - 15th St. N
Oakdale, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
TRANSFIGURATION CATHOLIC CHURCH
6133 - 15th St. N
Oakdale, MN
View Map
Age 37 Passed away peacefully June 8, 2019 Preceded in death by grandparents William & Juaine Meuwissen & Verne Glowaski. Survived by loving parents Douglas & Mary Kay; brothers Chris, Ken (Marilu) & Pete (Whitney); nephew Lucas; nieces Elizabeth & Quinn; grandmother Mary Ann Glowaski; many relatives & friends. Amy was dedicated to serving others. As a longtime employee, she happily provided customer service at Starbucks in Kowalskis. She loved children, and especially loved being an aunt. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Friday (6/14) 11:00 AM at TRANSFIGURATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 6133 - 15th St. N, Oakdale. Visitation Thursday 4:00-7:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, and one hour prior to Mass at church. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 12, 2019
