Age 44, of Oakdale Passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 10, 2019. Proud '92 graduate of Johnson High School. She served adults with disabilities for 23 years at Accessibility Inc. Survived by husband, Darren; children, Haylee, Madison & Tyler; parents, John & Diane Schwier; sister, Lisa (Adrian) Saffold; nieces and nephews. Service of Remembrance will be held at 11 am on Thursday, May 23rd at Wulff Funeral Home (1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul). Visitation Wednesday, May 22nd from 4-7pm and Thursday one hour prior to services at the funeral home. On Thursday wear your Vikings Purple. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019