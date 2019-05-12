Home

Morris Nilsen Funeral Chapel
6527 Portland Avenue
Richfield, MN 55423
(612) 869-3226
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM
House of Prayer Lutheran Church
Memorial service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
House of Prayer Lutheran Church
7625 Chicago Avenue
Richfield, MN
Andor C. HENRICKSON

Andor C. HENRICKSON Obituary
Age 95, of Richfield Born and raised in Fort Ransom, ND. Survived by loving wife Betty of 74 years; sons, John (Robbi), David (Nancy) and Kent (Bev); grand children, Chris (Jamie), Jennifer Edwards, Jessica Jimoh and Ted (Allison); great-grandchildren, Andrew & Allie, Telli Edwards, Kyliah & Zaria Jimoh; numerous relatives and friends. Memorial Service will be held 11:00AM on Thursday (May 16) with visitation 1 hour prior at House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 7625 Chicago Avenue in Richfield. Interment Lakewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to House of Prayer Lutheran Church. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019
