|
|
Age 95, of Richfield Born and raised in Fort Ransom, ND. Survived by loving wife Betty of 74 years; sons, John (Robbi), David (Nancy) and Kent (Bev); grand children, Chris (Jamie), Jennifer Edwards, Jessica Jimoh and Ted (Allison); great-grandchildren, Andrew & Allie, Telli Edwards, Kyliah & Zaria Jimoh; numerous relatives and friends. Memorial Service will be held 11:00AM on Thursday (May 16) with visitation 1 hour prior at House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 7625 Chicago Avenue in Richfield. Interment Lakewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to House of Prayer Lutheran Church. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019