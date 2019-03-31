|
|
Born 11/2/1994, passed away unexpectedly on 3/25/2019. She was greeted in Heaven by Paternal Grandparents Pete and Jean Ann Sonnek, Auntie Denny and Cousins Jacki and Baby Nathan and Dear Friend Dustin. Andra is survived by her parents Lynne and Rick, and loyal sister, Jenna, maternal grandparents Dick and Goldie Webber, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends. Andra is beautiful in all aspects of the word. She is remembered for being loyal, strong, fun, loving, caring, my best friend, my person, outgoing, vibrant, energetic, creative, passionate, courageous, a fighter, spunky, protective, playful, unapologetically herself, kind hearted, spirited, hilariously funny, quick witted, and brave. Her passions for children, the earth, animals, family and friends knew no end. Andra earned her degree in Biology from Metropolitan State University in 2019. She enjoyed the Minnesota Timberwolves, officiating basketball, and spending time with family and friends. She brightened everyone's life who was lucky enough to know her - Andra's heart will go on and on. Visitation to be held at O'Halloran & Murphy in Woodbury, 8700 Valley Creek Rd., Woodbury, on Sunday, March 31st from 4 to 8pm. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at Transfiguration Catholic Church, 6133 15th St. N., in Oakdale, MN Monday, April 1st at 11 with visitation starting at 9:30am. In lieu of flowers your contributions to the family will be distributed to an organization in support of mental health research and awareness.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019