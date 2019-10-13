|
|
Born September 13, 1977 Of Woodbury, MN Passed away peacefully in her home on October 8, 2019 after a brave 11 year battle with breast cancer. Andrea is survived by her loving parents, Rick and Kathy Busch; siblings Melissa Mejia (Sergio), Russell Busch (Vanessa), Sarah Feeney (Andrew); nieces Elissa, Lilyanna, Emileigh, Annie; nephews Giovanni, Saul, Ricky, Angelo, Oliver, Joel, Adrian and Jesse; many aunts and uncles, cousins, friends and countless students. Andrea was passionate about education and was actively pursuing her doctorate. Andrea continues to teach by generously donating her body to the U of M Medical School. At her request, we will have an open house life celebration on October 17, 2019 between 5-8:30pm at Prestwick Golf Club, 9555 Wedgewood Dr., Woodbury, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Parent Teacher Home Visit Program.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019