McNearney Funeral Home
1220 East Third Avenue
Shakopee, MN 55379
(952) 445-2755
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
4625 W. 125th St
Savage, MN
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
4625 W. 125th St.
Savage, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
4625 W. 125th St.
Savage, MN
Andrea "Andi" LITTLE


Andrea "Andi" LITTLE Obituary
Age 64, of Savage Survived by husband, Gerald "Jerry"; sons, Michael (Caroline), David (Randi), and Kevin; grandchildren, Emilie, April, Connor, Coopor and Lauren Olivia; brother, Andrew "Drew" (Mimi) Husser; nieces, Kaitlin and Kelly. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, June 15th, 10:30 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W. 125th St., Savage. Interment St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Visitation at the church Friday, June 14, 4-7 PM and Saturday 9:30-10:15 AM. The family prefers memorials to Feed My Starving Children. 952-445-2755 www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019
