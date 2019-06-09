|
|
Age 64, of Savage Survived by husband, Gerald "Jerry"; sons, Michael (Caroline), David (Randi), and Kevin; grandchildren, Emilie, April, Connor, Coopor and Lauren Olivia; brother, Andrew "Drew" (Mimi) Husser; nieces, Kaitlin and Kelly. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, June 15th, 10:30 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W. 125th St., Savage. Interment St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Visitation at the church Friday, June 14, 4-7 PM and Saturday 9:30-10:15 AM. The family prefers memorials to Feed My Starving Children. 952-445-2755 www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019