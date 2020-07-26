1/
Andrea "Andy" (Villano) LOKOWICH
Age 82 of Roseville MN Andy passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020 with her family by her side. Preceded in death by parents Andrew and Kathleen Villano, husband and love of her life, John, daughter Kaye and granddaughter Andrea. Survived by children Mark (Mary), Michael (Sharon), Ann (Dave), Paul (DeAnne) and Jane (Chris); 15 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Andy was an avid gardener, seamstress, cook and baker; big fan of tennis, and truly enjoyed playing in her summer golf league. Andy organized and played in one of the first Women's hockey leagues in Minnesota. Andy and John loved to travel, especially spending their winters at their home in Vieques, Puerto Rico. Due to Covid-19, there will be no visitation. Funeral Service will be at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Roseville, MN. Thursday July 30, 2020 at 10:00 am. The service will be viewable on Saint Rose of Lima's Facebook page and also website saintroseoflima.net. Private interment at Fort Snelling.




Published in Pioneer Press from Jul. 26 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church
