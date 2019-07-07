|
|
Age 49, of Eagan, MN Passed away on June 26, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Lloyd and Norma Brown. Survived by a village of loving and caring friends. He was a dedicated Ramsey County employee for over 20 years and a highly valued team member at the Eagan Community Center. Celebration of Life from 11:30am-1:00pm on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Parkway, Eagan, MN 55121. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a .
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019