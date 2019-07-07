Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Eagan Community Center
1501 Central Parkway
Eagan, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew "Elwood" BROWN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew "Elwood" BROWN Obituary
Age 49, of Eagan, MN Passed away on June 26, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Lloyd and Norma Brown. Survived by a village of loving and caring friends. He was a dedicated Ramsey County employee for over 20 years and a highly valued team member at the Eagan Community Center. Celebration of Life from 11:30am-1:00pm on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Parkway, Eagan, MN 55121. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a .
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.