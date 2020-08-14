1/1
Andrew E. FUENFFINGER
Age 92, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Kathleen; son, Calvin; and granddaughter, Barbie. Survived by children, Mike, Kathy (Greg) Gahler, Judy (Mike) Lynch, Andy (Nancy), Mary (Larry) Moore, and Roni (Jeff) Linn; grandchildren; great grand children; brother, Joe (Sandy); sister, Betts (Don) Rogalla; brother-in-law, Maurice Fleming; and other loving family and friends. Visitation 4-8 PM, Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM with visitation beginning at 10 AM, Monday, August 17, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 920 Holley Ave., St. Paul Park, MN, 55071. Interment to follow in the parish cemetery. Masks are required. 651-459-2483





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kok Funeral Home
AUG
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
AUG
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
