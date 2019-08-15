|
a.k.a. "Pickles the Clown" Age 80, formerly of St. Louis Park Passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 13, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona. Gary was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Sandra Fink (Kushner); parents Carl Fink and Eileen Lucker; brother Martin Lucker, sister-in-law Nancy Michlin; and aunts Katie Kehborn and Ruth Simos. He is survived by children, Michelle, Pete, Scott and Christine; his three PERFECT grandchildren Cara, Mathew and Elizabeth; brother Bob Benjamin, and his wonderful group of friends. Gary "Pickles" lived his life full of kindness, compassion and love. Funeral services 10:00 a.m SUNDAY, AUGUST 18th at UNITED HEBREW BROTHERHOOD CEMETERY CHAPEL 2605 W. 70½ St., Richfield. SHIVA 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 415 University Avenue NE, Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family requests that you "pay it forward" by surprising someone with a random act of kindness. Pay for the next person's coffee, buy a police officer or a firefighter lunch, delight a family by paying for their ice cream cones, or do whatever makes your heart happy. Hodroff-Epstein 651-698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 15, 2019