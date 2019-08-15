Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
671 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-8311
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
UNITED HEBREW BROTHERHOOD CEMETERY CHAPEL
2605 W. 70½ St.
Richfield, MN
View Map
Shiva
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
6:30 PM
415 University Avenue NE
Minneapolis, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew FINK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Gary FINK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew Gary FINK Obituary
a.k.a. "Pickles the Clown" Age 80, formerly of St. Louis Park Passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 13, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona. Gary was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Sandra Fink (Kushner); parents Carl Fink and Eileen Lucker; brother Martin Lucker, sister-in-law Nancy Michlin; and aunts Katie Kehborn and Ruth Simos. He is survived by children, Michelle, Pete, Scott and Christine; his three PERFECT grandchildren Cara, Mathew and Elizabeth; brother Bob Benjamin, and his wonderful group of friends. Gary "Pickles" lived his life full of kindness, compassion and love. Funeral services 10:00 a.m SUNDAY, AUGUST 18th at UNITED HEBREW BROTHERHOOD CEMETERY CHAPEL 2605 W. 70½ St., Richfield. SHIVA 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 415 University Avenue NE, Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family requests that you "pay it forward" by surprising someone with a random act of kindness. Pay for the next person's coffee, buy a police officer or a firefighter lunch, delight a family by paying for their ice cream cones, or do whatever makes your heart happy. Hodroff-Epstein 651-698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now