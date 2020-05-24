Age 56, of Turtle Lake, WI Died on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Lucille (Soler); sister, Agnes; father-in-law, James Drkula; and sister-in-law, Virginia Dull. He is survived by his wife of almost 33 years, Renee (Drkula); children, Monica Sirek, Allison, Marie (Luis) Vega, Nicole, Andrea, Mitchell; siblings, John (Carol), Mark (Denise), Mary, Jean (Jim) Peters, Karen (Tony) Shaw, Elaine (Mark) Kluge, Leo, Fran (Tracy) and Vince (Julie); mother-in-law, Mary Drkula; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended relatives and friends. A public visitation will be held on Friday, May 29 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Skinner Funeral Home, 260 Industrial Blvd., Turtle Lake, WI. Due to the current health situation with Covid-19, we will be limiting to 25 people in the facility at one time and respect social distancing requirements. A private funeral Mass will be held with public burial following at 11 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery on Saturday, May 30. We ask all to gather for the procession outside St. Ann Catholic Church, 300 Pine St. S., Turtle Lake, WI. His Mass will be recorded for all to view later. Skinner Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.









