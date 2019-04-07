|
|
Age 92, of Centerville, Minnesota passed away peacefully, Thursday, April 4, 2019. Andy was a lifelong, active parishioner at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, Centerville, Minnesota. He was a proud Army Veteran of World War II. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dolphus and Anna (Frischmon) Cardinal; wife, Stella of 65 years; 2 sisters and 3 brothers. He is survived by his children, Ann (Jerry) Nikolai, Mary Benkler, Greg (Mary) Cardinal, Jim (Lyn) Cardinal, Kaye (Kelly) McKee, Butch (Kristine) Cardinal; grandchildren, Heather (Parker) Will, Jonelle (Matt) Behnke, Justin Venzke, Holly (Jon) White, Andrew (Ashley) Venzke, Kyle Benkler, Steve Benkler, Caitlin (Jack) Cardinal, Chloe (John) Cardinal, Jim Cardinal, Samantha Aasmundrud, Alex Aasmundrud, Hunter Cardinal, Logan (Lisa) Cardinal; great grandchildren, Elia Will, Pierce Will, Emilia Will, Lily Behnke, Marshall Venzke, Stella Venzke, Jace Venzke, Desirae White and Lane White; numerous extended family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 12, 2018 at St. Genevieve Catholic Parish Community Center, 6995 Centerville Road, Centerville. The family will greet friends from 9:00 a.m., until the time of Mass at the community center. Interment will be held at a later date at St. Genevieve Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to donor's choice. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019