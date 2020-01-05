Home

Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Genevieve Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Genevieve Catholic Church
14383 Forest Blvd. N
Hugo, MN
Hugo, MN
Andrew J. GOIFFON Obituary
Age 84, of Hugo Passed away peacefully at home after 7 weeks in hospice. Survived by wife Kathleen "Kitty"; children, Daniel (Mary), Theresa (Wayne) Adams, Gerald (Beth), Nancy Wolfe, Denise Goiffon, Andrea (Greg) Hunter; sister, Monica Baldwin; many relatives and friends. Preceded in death by son, Dennis; parents, Joseph & Anna; siblings, Cedric, Mark, Rose, Bernadette, Anne. Mass of Christian Burial 10am Friday, January 10th at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, 14383 Forest Blvd. N., Hugo with visitation one hour before service. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, family will accept memorials for Kidney Foundation, Diabetes Foundation, Cancer Foundation. www.cremationsocietyofmn.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020
