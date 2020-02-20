|
Age 17 of Hugo Passed away unexpectedly on February 15, 2020. Preceded in death by grandparents, Darlene Olson and Terrance Mason. Andrew will be deeply missed by his parents, Greg and Joey; his brother, Josh (Alyshia); his niece, Charlotte; grandparents, Robert (Jane), Virginia Mason; aunts and uncles, Anna Mason, Darcie Mason, Terri (Larry) Carlson, Christopher (Lori) Mason, Shelly (Darin), Chrissy (Darian) Mason, Chelsea (Ryan) Bridges; cousins, Brianna, Violet, Josie, Molly, Maddie, Trevor, Ethan, Mickey, Murphy, Fiona and Charlotte, and many other family members and friends. Andrew was a junior at White Bear Lake High School. He enjoyed wrestling, football, Boy Scouts, camping, music and photography. He loved to make people smile and laugh. Visitation 4-8pm Saturday, February 22 at O'HALLORAN & MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 575 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul. Funeral Service 2pm Sunday, February 23 with visitation beginning at 1pm at COMMUNITY OF GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4000 Linden St., White Bear Lake. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 20, 2020