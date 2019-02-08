|
|
Age 42, of Lindstrom, MN Passed away on February 3, 2019 Survived by his wife Nikki; (children Tristan and Sawyer), Lindstrom; his mother Susan Dorfner and step-father Jim Dorfner (children Corbin and Cassie), Carlton; his father Jerry Fetsch, Cloquet; his brother Greg and Teresa Fetsch (children Ethan, Gavin and Mason), Otsego; his sister Staci Privette (children Logan and Caden) Sturgeon Lake; his sister Becky and Tim Pretasky (children Lexi, Christian, Ben, Sam, Cali, Myra and Gigi), Meadowlands; sister Michelle Fetsch, San Francisco, CA and many extended aunts, uncles, nieces nephews and friends. Andy was Vice President of Construction Services at Go Fetsch Mechanical (GFM), a full-service professional commercial and residential heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration company established in 2004. He was a journeyman pipe fitter, a member of Local Union 539 and proudly represented the pipefitting and HVAC/R-related industries in and around the Twin Cities since 1997. He partnered, in his words, with many of the finest construction trade companies in the area and employed the best workers in doing their jobs. A Celebration of Andy's life will be held at Vannelli's, 55 Lake St S, Forest Lake, MN 55025 on Friday, 2/15 from 4:00PM- 8:00PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to "Andy's For the Kids Fund" at Taylors Falls Elementary School, 648 West Street, Taylors Falls, MN 55084. This fund was started by Andy and Nikki years ago and serves the needs of children in the Taylors Falls Elementary School. www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 8, 2019