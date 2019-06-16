|
|
March 11, 1986 – June 13, 2019 Loving Husband, Father, Son, Brother, and Friend Drew was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lyle & Ruth Miller; paternal grandparents, Arthur & Florence Russ. Drew will be deeply missed by his wife, Trina Russ; children, Grayson & Madison Russ; parents, James & Patricia Russ; siblings, Joshua Russ, Brianna (Derek) Hoffman, Dustin (Kali) Russ; parents-in-law, Steve & Joyce Lawrence; sisters-in-law, Leah (Matt) Traxler, Kari (Tony) Gand. Drew graduated from Bemidji High School and from University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked at Schwing America as an Engineering Manager. He took great pride in his work and was passionate about forming meaningful relationships and mentoring. Drew enjoyed golfing, playing softball, and the great outdoors. Above all else, he loved being a husband and father. He was the definition of super dad. There was no parenting feat he couldn't tackle. His children were the light of his life. He was lucky enough to marry his best friend and soulmate and they loved each other perfectly. His big smile and vibrant personality will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, June 19 from 4pm to 8pm at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 1583 Radio Dr., Woodbury and one hour prior to service at church. Funeral service on Thursday, June 20 at 6pm at King of Kings Lutheran Church. Memorials preferred. Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com 651-738-9615
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019