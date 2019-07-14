Home

Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 W. 7th St.
St. Paul, MN
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 W. 7th St.
St. Paul, MN
Andrew "Andy" URBANSKI


1954 - 2019
was born in September 1954 in St. Paul, MN to Lauraine Mabel (Cairl) and Richard George Urbanski. He was one of six children. He attended Catholic grade school and was a graduate of Harding High. Andy was a proud Army veteran, having served honorably during the Vietnam War. After he was discharged in 1976, he took a job at Conwed Plastics in Minneapolis and worked there until the time of his death. Many of his co-workers became like family and he was well respected and loved. Andy was a loving and devoted father and friend. Andy died on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the age of 64 while tubing down the Crow river. He is survived by his son Chad, daughter Shannon, grandson Joshua; and siblings Cindy and Pam. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Linda Rose, and brothers Rick and Bill. A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11 AM at the KESSLER & MAGUIRE FUNERAL HOME 640 W. 7th St., St. Paul, MN 651-224-2341 with visitation starting one hour prior at the funeral home. Interment following at Fort Snelling.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019
