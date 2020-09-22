Age 45 of Woodbury Angie J. Galvan (nee Cincoski) was born on March 1st, 1975, and passed away on September 13th, 2020. She was born to Steve and Cindy Cincoski (nee Palmer). She went to White Bear Lake Senior High and graduated in 1993. She was the Head Manager of several McDonald's restaurants since she was 20 years old. She also won many awards from McDonald's for her ideas and actions. She married Emanuel Galvan-Morales` in 2000. She had three beautiful daughters: Samantha R. Bernier, age 25, Amanda N. Galvan, age 19, and Sabrina A. Galvan, age 16. A visitation is planned from 4 - 6 pm on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 at Wulff Funeral Home 2195 Woodlane Drive, Woodbury with the ceremony immediately following at 6 pm. If you can wear some pink, that would be great as we are honoring her with her favorite color. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com