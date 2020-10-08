1/
Angela M. ELLIS
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 71 of Inver Grove Heights Died October 5, 2020 Angela was born September 2, 1949 in Austin, MN to Harold and Dorothy Wencl. She married Gerald Ellis of Ellendale, MN on May 18, 1968. Angela was a 20-year Air Force wife and mother of 4 children, Paul, Kerri Carroll, Tammi (Rob) Madden & Kathy; also survived by grand daughters, Sarah & Katie; mother, Dorothy Wencl; 4 sisters; 1 brother; also many nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Harold; daughter, Kathy; son-in-law, Michael Carroll. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Saturday, October 10th, at the Church of St. Patrick, 3535 72nd St., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 5-7 PM Friday, October 9th, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., IGH. Interment St. Patrick's Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial s preferred. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Church of St. Patrick
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 7, 2020
Gerry, Paul, Kerrie, and Tammi & Rob & girls,
I am so sorry for your loss. Angie was always so sweet, loving, and caring. She was very kind.
She will be missed.
Love, Cousin,
Sharon and Tommy Vieth
Sharon Vieth
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved