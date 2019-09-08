Home

Angela M. SAVOIE

Angela M. SAVOIE Obituary
Age 95 Of Hastings, Formerly of California Died peacefully on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Regina Senior Living in Hastings. She is survived by brothers, Edward (Mary K.) Savoie of Hastings, Phil (Jean) Savoie of Shoreview, and Paul (Myrna Cochran) Savoie of Washington. Funeral Mass celebrated by Father Paul Kubista, will be Monday, September 9th at 9:30 am at Regina Chapel in Hastings with a gathering 1/2 hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish Cemetery in Hastings. (651)437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019
