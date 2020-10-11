1/1
Angela (Chirpich) PODOBINSKI
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother Age 98 peacefully passed away on Oct. 8, 2020 surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by her husband, Stanley. Survived by her children, Jerry, Larry (Virginia), Mary, Mark (Kate) and Mike (Deb); grandchildren, Nikki (Lyle), Jake (Melissa), Joe (Jenny), Andrew (Emma), Matt, Lisa, Mary, Anna, Ben, Raven, Sam and Luke; great-grandchildren, Owen, Megan, Ayva, Natalie, Vivianna, Jill, James, Courtney and Penley; brother Jerry (Sharyn) Chirpich; sister-in-law, Frances Wiatros. Survived by many nieces, nephews and daughters in heart, Jackie and Nancy. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM Tuesday, October 20th at Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 1725 Kennard St., Maplewood and live streamed on the church's Facebook page. Private Interment Fort Snelling. Special thanks to HealthPartners Hospice for the loving care of our mother.





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Service
10:00 AM
live streamed
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-2761
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
