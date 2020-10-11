Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother Age 98 peacefully passed away on Oct. 8, 2020 surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by her husband, Stanley. Survived by her children, Jerry, Larry (Virginia), Mary, Mark (Kate) and Mike (Deb); grandchildren, Nikki (Lyle), Jake (Melissa), Joe (Jenny), Andrew (Emma), Matt, Lisa, Mary, Anna, Ben, Raven, Sam and Luke; great-grandchildren, Owen, Megan, Ayva, Natalie, Vivianna, Jill, James, Courtney and Penley; brother Jerry (Sharyn) Chirpich; sister-in-law, Frances Wiatros. Survived by many nieces, nephews and daughters in heart, Jackie and Nancy. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM Tuesday, October 20th at Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 1725 Kennard St., Maplewood and live streamed on the church's Facebook page. Private Interment Fort Snelling. Special thanks to HealthPartners Hospice for the loving care of our mother.