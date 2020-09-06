1/1
Angela "Angie" (Scheller) SHERRICK
Beloved Wife, Mother, Daughter, Sister Passed away August 19, 2020 after a courageous 2½ year battle with breast cancer. Angie grew up in White Bear Lake, MN and was a 2005 graduate of White Bear Lake HS. She is survived by husband Jeremie and their sons Connor and Myles; parents, Ray and Lori Scheller; brother Matt Scheller. Also survived by parents-in-law, Brian and Terrie Sherrick, brother-in-law, Michael Sherrick and sisters-in-law, Baylie, Bryanna and Sammie Sherrick, as well as grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Ray Scheller. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, September 10th, 4-8PM at Podvin Park, 1700 9th St. White Bear Lake. Memorials preferred - Go Fund Me – Angie Sherrick.




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
