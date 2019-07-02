|
|
Beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother Age 79, of St. Paul; passed away peacefully July 1, 2019. Preceded in death by sister, Anita Moreno. Survived by children, Jeffrey (Andrea) Cortez, Brian (Rebecca) Cortez, Mark Cortez (Lisa Goetsch), Rick Cortez, and Christina Lammers; 24 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; siblings, Tom and John Cortez; special friend, Jorge; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Angie was a very loving woman who never turned her back on anyone in need. Funeral service 4 PM Wednesday, July 3 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N Dale St @ Co Rd B. Visitation at the funeral home from 3-4 PM Wednesday. The family wishes to thank Cerenity Humboldt for the devoted care given to Angie the last 14 years. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on July 2, 2019