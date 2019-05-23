|
|
Age 98 of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019 The daughter of Evelyn and James Alston of Fargo, ND. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clifford Combs Dawan; sister, Margaret Crowe; brother, James B. Alston; and parents. Surived by a large number of nieces, great-nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and close friends. Services will be held Thursday, May 23, 1:30pm at Masjid An-Nur Mosque, 1729 Lyndale Ave N, Minneapolis. Visitation will be held Friday, May 24, 11am-12:30pm at Spielman Mortuary, 344 W. University Ave, St. Paul. Burial to follow at Elmhurst Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 23, 2019