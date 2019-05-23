Home

Spielman Mortuary - Saint Paul
344 W. University Avenue
Saint Paul, MN 55103
651) 222-6363
Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
1:30 PM
Masjid An-Nur Mosque
1729 Lyndale Ave N
Minneapolis, MN
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Spielman Mortuary
344 W. University Ave
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Anisah H. DAWAN

Anisah H. DAWAN Obituary
Age 98 of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019 The daughter of Evelyn and James Alston of Fargo, ND. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clifford Combs Dawan; sister, Margaret Crowe; brother, James B. Alston; and parents. Surived by a large number of nieces, great-nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and close friends. Services will be held Thursday, May 23, 1:30pm at Masjid An-Nur Mosque, 1729 Lyndale Ave N, Minneapolis. Visitation will be held Friday, May 24, 11am-12:30pm at Spielman Mortuary, 344 W. University Ave, St. Paul. Burial to follow at Elmhurst Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 23, 2019
