Passed away at her residence in Lauderdale, MN on June 5, 2020 at the age of 79. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Mildred (Proshek) Bowen. Anita is survived by her loving husband, Raymond Paul Shogren, of 54 years. They were married on October 1, 1966. Anita is lovingly remembered by her sons, Scott (Michelle) Shogren, Terry (Becky) Shogren; grandson, Lucas Shogren; brother, Robert (Marcia) Bowen; and many nieces and nephews. Anita was a child of God and would often share her testimony. She loved to travel and enjoyed many adventures across the United States with family and friends. She was an avid card player and could have marathon days with her card clubs. Services will take place at Rose Hill Alliance Church, 2105 Roselawn Ave. W., Roseville, MN on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Visitation at 10:00, service at 11:00. The service will be live streamed for friends and family who cannot join. Condolences for the family may be offered online at Sunset Funeral Home 651-789-3596 www.SunsetFuneralServices.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.