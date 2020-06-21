Anita Joyce (Bowen) SHOGREN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at her residence in Lauderdale, MN on June 5, 2020 at the age of 79. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Mildred (Proshek) Bowen. Anita is survived by her loving husband, Raymond Paul Shogren, of 54 years. They were married on October 1, 1966. Anita is lovingly remembered by her sons, Scott (Michelle) Shogren, Terry (Becky) Shogren; grandson, Lucas Shogren; brother, Robert (Marcia) Bowen; and many nieces and nephews. Anita was a child of God and would often share her testimony. She loved to travel and enjoyed many adventures across the United States with family and friends. She was an avid card player and could have marathon days with her card clubs. Services will take place at Rose Hill Alliance Church, 2105 Roselawn Ave. W., Roseville, MN on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Visitation at 10:00, service at 11:00. The service will be live streamed for friends and family who cannot join. Condolences for the family may be offered online at Sunset Funeral Home 651-789-3596 www.SunsetFuneralServices.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 AM
Rose Hill Alliance Church
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Service
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Alliance Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Chapel
2250 St Anthony Boulevard NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
6127893596
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved