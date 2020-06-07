Age 88 of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020. Born to Lawrence and Hanna Rylander in 1931, she grew up in St. Paul, graduating from Johnson High School and attended Gustavus Adolphus College for her Freshman year. She was employed at the Pioneer Press, Minnesota Mining and for 10 years as secretary for Minnesota Conference of Augustana Headquarters, returning to school in 1965 for her teaching degree at the U of Minnesota. She touched many children's lives during her 30 years teaching at Snail Lake School. Every year her 4th grade students presented a Shakespeare play which was the highlight of the year and instilled in them an appreciation of The Bard. She was an avid and award winning photographer. Anita volunteered and supported the Cafesjian Carousel which was close to her heart as well as other charities. She had dear friends in her two book clubs and her sewing club despite the fact that she never sewed a stitch. Anita traveled extensively and was very fond of hot air balloon riding. Anita was a lifelong member of Arlington Hills Lutheran Church. She taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible school, sang in the choir for many years, served on the Council and was President of the congregation for five years. The family would like to thank the staff at Lake Johanna Shores and St. John's East for their care and concern. Anita was preceded in death by her parents, brother Bill and a brother in infancy. Survived by sisters Carol Farrell (Jim) of Greeley Co. and Dorothy Johnson (John) of Gibbon, Mn., sister-in-law, Marlys Rylander of Stillwater, Mn. and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Life will be planned at a later date due to Covid-19. Memorials preferred to donor's choice. Blessed be her memory.