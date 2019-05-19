|
Age 80 Born March 2, 1939. Joined the angels April 12, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. She originally lived on the Old West Side in St. Paul, MN. Preceded in death by her mother, Gregoria; her father, Eusebio; and brother, Isadore. Survived by 3 brothers and 2 sisters Gloria Montez (Peter) Aguirre , Jesse Sr (Rebecca Arellano), Julio, Thomas, and Ramona Montez Flores; her children Michael (Patti), Esther, Ricco (Marla), Anita, Rebecca, Petra and David (Gracie); 12 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. A Memorial Mass will be said on Tuesday May 28, 2019 5:30 pm at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Church, 401 Concord St., St. Paul, MN 55107. ".......LATER"
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019