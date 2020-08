Of Roseville, MN Passed away at the age of 77 Ann was preceded in death by her parents, two aunts, and an uncle. Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, James; daughter, Margaret; son, John, his wife Tracy, and two grandchildren; her brother, Edgar S. Harvey; and his wife, Beverly; and nieces and nephews. Services have been held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Christ the King Lutheran Church in New Brighton, MN or charity of choice . 651-631-2727