|
|
of Mora and St. Paul, Minnesota, loving Wife, Mom and GranAnn, went to be with the Lord on May 30, 2019, shortly after her 75th birthday. Preceeded in death by parents Claude and Mildred Larson. Survived by loving husband of almost 55 years, David; daughters Janice (Mike) Weiland and Karan Tesch; son Paul (Sue) Nord; 10 grandchildren Allison, Eric, Cecelia (Jacob), Sophia, Niki (Wade), Marie, Anna, Lizzy, Addie and Kinzey. Memorial service on Saturday, June 8th in Tulsa, OK. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019