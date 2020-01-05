|
Born in Ann Arbor, Michigan on May 9, 1948, Annie died of natural causes on December 9, 2019, surrounded by her family and enveloped in love. Preceded in death by her beloved parents, William and Bettyann Flaskamp; and her husband, Patrick Herring. Annie is survived by her siblings, Jill Halbrooks (James), Meg Flaskamp (Greg Mills), Tom Flaskamp (Julie), Ted Flaskamp (Marcy) and their families: Besse Halbrooks McDonald (Aaron) and Grace and Margot; Emma Halbrooks Pabarcus (Adam) and Carolina; Ted, Abby, Ava, and Nicholas Flaskamp; and Logan, Dylan, and Aubrey Flaskamp. Annie graduated from Edina High School and Arizona State University, where she earned a B.A. and a teaching certificate in elementary education. Nurturing and caring, Annie soon discovered her true passion and began her 40-year career as a flight attendant — first with Western Airlines and later with Delta Airlines. She excelled in her profession, created many treasured friendships along the way, and relished layovers in Honolulu, Europe, and South America. But at the conclusion of each trip, Annie cherished coming home to her family. With her incredible kindness, warmth, charisma, and sense of humor, Annie left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She was tall and striking. She combined grace and strength. She had a luminous smile. And she never met a dog she didn't love. Anywhere you went with Annie was a prolonged, happy experience because people were naturally drawn to her. Resilient when faced with adversity, Annie continued to find ways to help others while making meaningful connections through her last days. Our family is grateful to the caring staff at Folkestone in Wayzata. Irreplaceable, Annie is greatly missed but lives on in our hearts. A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Christ Presbyterian Church in Edina. Visitation is at 1 p.m. The service begins at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Animal Humane Society, 845 Meadow Lane N., Golden Valley, MN. 55422.
Published in Pioneer Press from Jan. 5 to Jan. 12, 2020