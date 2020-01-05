Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Shepherd of the Valley Church
Apple Valley, MN
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Shepherd of the Valley Church
Apple Valley, MN
Ann Elizabeth O'BOYLE Obituary
Age 70, of Eagan Passed away December 26, 2019 peacefully and surrounded by her family. Ann's life was a living example of compassion, generosity and love for others. She was a nurse for almost 50 years and was rightfully proud of the care she provided to her patients. Ann's biggest source of pride was the family she created. Ann is survived by her husband of 50 years, Pat; her daughters, Bridget (Jim) O'Boyle, Molly O'Boyle, Anni (Travis) Raimann and Meghan Booker; her grand children, Max, Lucie, Sophie, Patrick, Hazel and Svea; her mother, Elizabeth Zanmiller; her 11 siblings, and many nieces and nephews. Ann's celebration of life is on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 12pm Shepherd of the Valley Church in Apple Valley. Visitation 1 hour before and lunch after the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Open Door Food Shelf in Eagan.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020
