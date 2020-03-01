|
|
Age 88 of Forest Lake, MN Passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020 surrounded by family. Ann was born in Boston, Massachusetts, attended Our Lady of Grace and graduated from Everett High School in 1948. She worked for JB Hudson Jewelers in Minneapolis, for many years. She was a devoted volunteer serving in the Lioness Club, and was very active in her church and her community throughout her life. She was a proud wife and mother. She loved her faith, family, and the many good friends she was blessed with. Ann is preceded in death by her loving husband Robert, her parents Frank and Mary Finnegan, her in-laws John Sr. and Ann Schneider, brother-in-law Norbert, his wife Pat, and brother-in-law Darold Kuschel. She is survived by her children, Robert (Desiree), Mary Jo (Tony) Bartolotta, Paul (Diane), Patricia (Chris) Black; 4 grandchildren, David, Stephanie (Clint) Sutton, Nick (Brittany), Felicia; 5 great grandchildren, Nolan, Nathan, Olivia, Quinnlyn, James; her sister, Marie Dunphy; brothers, Frank (Beverly), Paul (Brenda) Finnegan; sister-in-law Kathy Kuschel and her brother-in-law John Jr. (Joanne) Schneider; numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Church of St. Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake. The family will greet friends one hour prior to Mass at the church. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Forest Lake. Memorials preferred to the family in lieu of flowers. The Family would like to truly thank the Nurses, Aids, and Staff at The Arbors and Birchwood for all their help in caring for Ann these last few years. Special thanks to Marsha and Kris. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020