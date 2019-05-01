|
Age 58 Of White Bear Lake Preceded in death by parents, Dean and Sydney Knight; brother-in-law, Tim Churchill. Survived by loving husband, Mike; son, Cory; sisters, Pat (Charles) Stabenow, Mary Churchill, Barb (Gary) Christiansen, Cathy (Steve) Schwarze; sisters-in-law, Lynn (Al Schmidt), Sue (Erik) Osterberg, Michele (Chris) Sagsveen; fur baby, Darby; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 PM, Friday, May 3, 2019 at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2460 East County Road E, WBL. Visitation 4-7 PM Thursday, May 2, and one hour before service on Friday. Memorials preferred to White Bear Lake Emergency Food Shelf or Valley Outreach, Stillwater, MN. www.honsafamiyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on May 1, 2019