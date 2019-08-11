|
|
Age 96 of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully at home on August 7th Preceded in death by her husband, Rollie and children, Phil and Jeanne Marie. Ann is survived by her children, Barb, Bev, Dick (Sue), Marcia (Steve) and Gerrie; daughter-in-law, Molly; 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM on Tuesday, August 13 at St. Mary of the Lake Church, 4741 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. Visitation starting at 10AM and Rosary starting at 9:30AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to HealthPartners Hospice, Frassati School, or the Carmelites of Lake Elmo.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019