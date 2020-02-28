Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. PETER,
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. PETER
2600 N. Margaret St
St. Paul, MN
Ann Marie ALLEN Obituary
Age 80 Died February 26, 2020 Preceded in death by parents Margaret & John Rafferty. Survived by loving husband of 58 years, Jerry; children John (Vicki), Deb (Bob), Charles (Annie), Michelle (Jim); many beloved grandchildren; siblings Ron (Edna), Kate (Lee), John (Lois), Jim (Lynn), Sheila (Denny), Helen; many nieces, nephews & cousins. Retired longtime Target employee. Dedicated, generous, kind & loving wife, mom & grandma who enjoyed celebrating holidays and family events, especially St. Patrick's Day. Mass of Christian Burial Monday (3/2) 11:00 AM at CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 2-5 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, & one hour prior to Mass at church. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 28, 2020
