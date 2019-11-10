|
Ann Michele (Monica Theresa) Jadlowski, CSJ, was a fiercely passionate proponent of the great love of God and neighbor without distinction. She was born May 5, 1925 in Minneapolis to Joseph J. and Sophia (Kascieiniak), and died on November 6, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in St. Paul. She entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet in 1949, after completing a BA in History and Music from the College of St. Catherine. In 1963 she earned an MA in History from Notre Dame. After 27 years as high school history and psychology teacher, Ann Michele shifted her passion to hospital chaplaincy work where she spent 46 years at Health East - St. Joseph's Hospital in St. Paul, accompanying cancer patients. It was there that she helped to establish three support groups for patients and their families: CARITAS, Second Time Around, and CHAT for teenagers of cancer patients. These programs received many awards and became the standard for the American Cancer Society. Of this work Ann Michele, who continued to lead a group up until this past week, had this to say: "I continue to be deeply moved by the growing awareness of the relationship between visible reaching out to care for hurting people, and their healing process." Ann Michele is preceded in death by her parents; sister Margaret (Vincent) Gorr. She is survived by sister Joanne Jadlowski; nieces Michele Makey, Mary Beth Schwartz, Catherine Gorr; great nieces Nicole Schwartz, Erin Hacker; great nephew Grady Schwartz; dear friends Mary Fran Carter, CSJ, Brian Makey, Leonard Schwartz, Jason Kruger; the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet and Consociates. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, November 14, 2019, 11:00 AM, in Our Lady of the Presentation Chapel, 1884 Randolph Avenue, St. Paul, MN, with Visitation at 10:00 AM preceding Mass, and burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights, MN, following luncheon at Carondelet Center in St. Paul. Memorials preferred to the Sisters of St. Joseph Retirement Fund. Sister Ann Michele, rest in love and peace. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019