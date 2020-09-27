Died on September 24, 2020 surrounded by her 5 children. Ann had a full and ever-evolving life from mother to dental assistant to owning her own antique appraisal and estate sale business. Throughout, she was a devout Catholic who dedicated herself to volunteerism. Ann was a fun-loving, spirited, elegant woman who had the gift of hospitality. Ann was preceded in death by her former husband Emmett Kenefick, her parents Frank and Mable O'Connor, her brother David O'Connor and sister-in-law Nancy O'Neill. Ann is survived by her 5 children, Peter Kenefick (Ruth), Patsy Kenefick Stinchfield (Randy), Susan, Daniel (Kim) and Amy, 9 wonderful grandchildren and 4 great grand children. Many special in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. Even strangers she would say are "my new best friends". A special thank you to the incredible staff at the Waters of Highland and Our Lady of Peace Hospice. An immediate family only Funeral Mass will be held. Please leave stories about Ann on a special website created for memories at www.AnnKenefick.com
. On an upcoming June 30th Birthday of Ann's when it is safe to gather we will have a celebration of her fabulous life with stories and real hugs. "I love you more". Memorials may be sent to The Listening House, Children's Hospital Association, Our Lady of Peace Hospice, the Ann Kenefick Food Pantry at the Water's of Highland or the Alzheimer's Association
. O'Halloran & Murphy 651-698-0796