Age 65, of St Paul Many family, friends and co-workers visited Ann at United Hospital before her passing on March 18, 2020, following a two-year battle with cancer. Preceded in death by father, Kenneth Porwoll and nephew, Logan Kulhanek. Lovingly remembered by siblings: Kenzie (Steve) Martin, Jack (Carol), Mike (JoEllen), Steve (Carol), Peggy (Ed) Kulhanek, Tom (Margaret), Joan (Nick) Dobbs, Bill (Rose); nieces and nephews: Mackenzie (Andy) Crump, Maria, Danielle, Natalie, Zachary, Elliott, Daniel, Ly and Lily. Ann loved the rare & unique. She was an active member in the Heart of MN Great Dane Club, a charter member of the Northstar Working Group Assoc. and a lifetime member of the MN Herpetological Society. One of her many loves was breeding her line of champion Great Danes. Our Mother, Mary Ellen Porwoll, passed October 13, 2020. We are celebrating Ann's and Mary Ellen's lives with the Liturgy of the Word for Christian Burial Friday, Nov. 6, 10:00am, at St. Rose of Lima Church, 2048 Hamline Ave. N., Roseville. Private interments to follow; Mary Ellen at Fort Snelling National Cemetery; Ann at Calvary Cemetery, St. Paul. In lieu of visitation, church doors will open at 9:30am for a slideshow viewing of precious memories. Covid restrictions of masks and 6' social distancing required. Live Stream available on saintroseoflima.net 651-631-2727





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Viewing
09:30 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
Send Flowers
