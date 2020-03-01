|
Age 74 of Cottage Grove Passed away February 21, 2020 She is preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law Rosann and Mark Egan; sister Margaret May. She is survived by her grandchildren Matthew (Elizabeth) Egan, Jessica (Anthony) Casalenda, Erica Egan, Andrea Egan, Alicia (Zachary) Elliott, Cassandra (Matthew) Dvorak, Tara Egan and Leah Egan; 21 great-grandchildren and sister Judy Anello. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 am, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at St. Augustine's Catholic Church, 408 3rd Street N., South St. Paul with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be in the Cottage Grove Cemetery. In lieu flowers, memorials are preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020