Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Forest Lake VFW Post 4210
556-12th Street
Forest Lake, MN
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:30 PM
Forest Lake VFW Post 4210
556-12th Street
Forest Lake, MN
Age 101, Formerly of Stacy Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on March 25, 2019. Preceded in death by husband of 75 years, Peter; siblings, Chester, Frank, Joanne. Survived by children, Frederick (Maria) Bettenberg-Pohl, Karen (Paul) Luxem; four grandchildren, Paul (Becca) Luxem, Peter Bettenberg-Pohl, Elizabeth (Brad) LaNasa and Michael (Jenelle) Luxem; five great grandchildren, Carson, Geneva, Brianna, Franca and Jackson; brother, Len Jablonski; many cousins, nieces & nephews. A Celebration of Ann's Life 4-6:30 PM on Tuesday, April 23rd at the Forest Lake VFW Post 4210, 556-12th Street, Forest Lake, with a service beginning at 4:30 PM and lunch to follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Forest Lake VFW Post 4210. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019
