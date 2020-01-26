|
|
Age 89½, of St. Paul, MN Passed away 1/19/20 She was employed by Minneapolis Schools for 30 years as a teacher and Elementary School Principal. She was most proud of her family, travel and Doctorate of Education. She spent her happy retirement winters in Bradenton, FL., as well as traveling the world; over 100 countries and all 7 continents. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Don and is survived by her 3 devoted daughters Lynn Jessen (Tim), Sue Johnson (Neil), Sally Franke (David), cherished grandchildren Becca Wittmer (Matt), Brian Jessen, Bailey Johnson (fiancé Per Ruff) and Tyler Johnson (Andrea), "greats" Eloise, Oscar and Pippa Wittmer and Vera and Archer Johnson. She was the foundation of our family. We will miss her wisdom, grit, resilience, spice and humor. A big life, well lived will be celebrated at Lakewood Cemetery, Garden Mausoleum, 3600 Hennepin Ave., Mpls, MN Tuesday, January 28 at 12:00 noon, and an informal gathering will be held at the Waters of Highland Park Wednesday, January 29, 6:30-8:00 PM. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's or Diabetes Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020