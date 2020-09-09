Age 82, of Inver Grove Heights Died peacefully at home on 9/7/2020. She was the loving wife of John and the mother of five daughters, Karen, Lisa (Dan), Beth, Laura (Jaye) and Jennifer; grandmother of Heather (Nick) and Danny; great-grandmother of Greta and Paige. A Private Funeral Service will be held 11 AM Saturday, September 12th, at the Church of St. Patrick, 3535 72nd St., Inver Grove Heights. Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer's Association
, Lewy Body Dementia Association or charity of your choice
. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com