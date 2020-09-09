1/1
Anna Elizabeth YURCHISIN
Age 82, of Inver Grove Heights Died peacefully at home on 9/7/2020. She was the loving wife of John and the mother of five daughters, Karen, Lisa (Dan), Beth, Laura (Jaye) and Jennifer; grandmother of Heather (Nick) and Danny; great-grandmother of Greta and Paige. A Private Funeral Service will be held 11 AM Saturday, September 12th, at the Church of St. Patrick, 3535 72nd St., Inver Grove Heights. Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer's Association, Lewy Body Dementia Association or charity of your choice. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 9, 2020.
