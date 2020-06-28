Anna KANCANS
1923-2020 Age 97, of White Bear Lake, MN. Born on March 15, 1923 in Rezekne, Latvia. Predeceased by her husband of 71 years Vaclavs Kancans. Survived by her children Ingrid, Anita, John, Silvija and Andrew, grandchildren Mara, Maija, Andris, Anna, Andis, Kristaps, Karlis, Roberts, Vincents, Julija, Kristina and great grandson Adam. Anna was a devout Catholic and invites all interested persons to attend her Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10 am at Saint Agnes Catholic Church, 535 Thomas Ave. W., St Paul, MN 55103. Anna was a 3rd order lay Carmelite and in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Carmelite Monastery, 8251 Demontreville Trail N., Lake Elmo, MN 55042.




Published in Pioneer Press from Jun. 28 to Jul. 5, 2020.
