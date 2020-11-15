Age 91 Of Mendota Heights Welcomed into the arms of the Lord and her "Hon" Harold on November 12, 2020 at the lake home they built together. Anna passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Preceded in death by her husband, Harold of 62 years "together forever"; son, Michael; sons-in-law, Thomas Bohen and Tim Outzen. Survived by children, James, Lynne Bohen, Vicki (Tom) McCloskey, Janelle (Howard) Smith, Julie (David) Langton, Daniel, Harold Jr. (Barb); daughter-in-law, Sandy Blechinger; and many loving grandchildren and great-grand children. There will be a private family Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of St. Joseph; West St. Paul for Anna. She will be laid to rest by her husband at Resurrection Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Anna's life at a future date for extended family and friends. Memorials preferred to donor's choice. 651-457-6200