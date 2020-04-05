|
Age 94 of White Bear Lake, MN Beloved Wife, Mother & Grandmother Anna Mae passed away peacefully on March 29, 2020. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Leo; son James, sister Joan Svoboda and brother John Wroblewski. Anna Mae will be forever missed by her children Patricia (Stephen) Schuster and Steven Albertson; and grandchildren Matthew, Luke & Michael Schuster and Andrew, Peter & Hanna Albertson, daughter-in-law Ann Albertson, and many friends. She will be remembered for her deep love of family, compassion and devotion. Notification of Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Life at St. Mary's of the Lake Catholic Church in White Bear Lake will be announced at a later date. Memorials to donor's choice, in honor of Anna Mae.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020