|
|
Age 86, of Faribault, MN, passed away March 30, 2019 at the Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, April 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault. Interment will be at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Faribault. Visitation will be on Sunday, April 14th from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault, and on Monday for one hour prior to the services at the church. She is survived by her four children, Louise Premeaux of Newark, Delaware, Timothy Hoschette of Faribault, Raymond E. Hoschette of Faribault and Virginia Becker of Faribault; eight grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and brother, Charlie Bleise (and fiancé, Myrna) of Oakdale, MN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; parents, Lawrence and Anna; sisters, Mary Theresa Novack and Virginia Forhenkamm; and brother, Donald Bleise. www.ParkerKohlFuneralHome.com 800-952-0948
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019