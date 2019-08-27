Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
ROSELAWN CEMETERY CHAPEL
803 W. Larpenteur Ave
Roseville., MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna HUISENGA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Mae "Ann" HUISENGA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Mae "Ann" HUISENGA Obituary
Age 92, of Chisago City Formerly of St. Paul Passed away peacefully, two days prior to her 71st Wedding Anniversary, on August 26, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd & Helen Lockard; and siblings, Lloyd "Bubs" & Marion. Survived by her beloved husband, Don; children, Dave (Nancy), Sandy (Al) Larson, Sharon (Jeff) Handevidt, Patty (Dave) Tobeck, Jim (Cori); 14 grandchildren; & 12 great grandchildren. Ann took great pride in raising her family and created a loving home. The family expresses their deep gratitude to the staffs at Parmly on the Lake and Ecumen Hospice for their compassionate care for the past 5 1/2 years. Ann will be deeply missed. Funeral service 11 AM Thursday, August 29 at ROSELAWN CEMETERY CHAPEL, 803 W. Larpenteur Ave., Roseville. Visitation from 10-11 AM Thursday. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
Download Now