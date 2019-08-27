|
Age 92, of Chisago City Formerly of St. Paul Passed away peacefully, two days prior to her 71st Wedding Anniversary, on August 26, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd & Helen Lockard; and siblings, Lloyd "Bubs" & Marion. Survived by her beloved husband, Don; children, Dave (Nancy), Sandy (Al) Larson, Sharon (Jeff) Handevidt, Patty (Dave) Tobeck, Jim (Cori); 14 grandchildren; & 12 great grandchildren. Ann took great pride in raising her family and created a loving home. The family expresses their deep gratitude to the staffs at Parmly on the Lake and Ecumen Hospice for their compassionate care for the past 5 1/2 years. Ann will be deeply missed. Funeral service 11 AM Thursday, August 29 at ROSELAWN CEMETERY CHAPEL, 803 W. Larpenteur Ave., Roseville. Visitation from 10-11 AM Thursday. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 27, 2019